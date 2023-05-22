(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County Grand Jury has indicted one man on a charge of murder, according to court documents filed by the Potter County District Court.

Court documents state that Lamar Tirson, 17, was indicted on May 19 for an incident that occurred in March.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlans.com, on March 23, police were called to the 4000 block of Neuches on a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a 17-year-old, identified as Juan Angel Simental Jr, had been shot and robbed. Simental died several days later from his injuries.

Police arrested Tirson and a 14-year-old in relation to the shooting on a count of “Aggravated Robbery.”

A Potter County Grand Jury indicted Tirson on May 19 for “Murder.”