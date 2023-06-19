POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a Monday accident on RM 1061 in Potter County towards Boys Ranch, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said there was a three-vehicle crash at the stoplight for the bridge construction on RM 1061 in Potter County. Officials said traffic was stopped at the light and an 18-wheeler failed to stop, hitting another 18-wheeler which pushed it forward into other vehicles.

Officials said one person died in the incident but was not identified by the Texas DPS because next of kin has not yet been notified.