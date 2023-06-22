(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person is dead after breaking into a north Amarillo home Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of N Adams on reports of someone trying to break into a home at around 5:26 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived they were told a man, identified as Cedric Milligan, had allegedly broken into the home and the homeowner shot him.

Police said Milligan died and his next of kin was notified.

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident.