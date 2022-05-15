AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating an early morning homicide at an after-hours club in north Amarillo.

APD said it happened around 4:14 a.m. at 1003 N. Fillmore on Sunday, May 15. Police said they were called to the location about a shooting.

APD said there were no victims when they got to the scene, but victims were showing up at hospitals a short time later.

Police said Suade Fisher, 25, died from his injuries. Another person has life-threatening injuries and three others have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were possibly 75 to 100 people inside the club when the shooting started. They said it’s likely linked to another shooting that happened earlier in the morning at a different club on the 500 block of North Fillmore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468. Information can also be given anonymously to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.