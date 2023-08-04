AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person has been arrested in alleged connection with two separate weapons incidents that happened in July.

According to APD, Leedrew M Harris, 44, was arrested on “Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon” and a parole violation from Georgia following an investigation into two July incidents.

Police said that on July 15, a person was shot near 4th St. and North Georgia over what police said was a suspected monetary disagreement. On July 29 police said someone was robbed and shot in the 2100 block of South Lipscomb. Police said Harris was alleged to be involved in both incidents.

APD said its detectives linked the two cases and found that Harris was wanted on a parole violation for drug charges out of Georgia and were able to obtain a search warrant for the Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon as well.

Police said SWAT set up surveillance at a possible location that Harris might have been at and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Harris was booked into the Potter County Detention centers for “Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and a parole violation from Georgia.