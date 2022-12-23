AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a possible kidnapping that resulted in a police chase on Thursday afternoon in south Amarillo.

According to APD, at around 1:14 p.m. on Dec. 22 officers were dispatched to a residence near SW8/ S Bryan, caller told officers a woman was being held against her will by an ex-boyfriend.

According to the release, while officers were setting a perimeter the suspect left in a vehicle with the woman.

APD said undercover officers, located and observed the suspect’s vehicle until marked patrol was able to get in a position to make a traffic stop.

Officers said the suspect failed to stop and evaded in his vehicle wrecking into a fire hydrant a few blocks away at 6/S Crockett.

APD said the suspect ran on foot and was caught a short distance away from the wreck.

Officials stated that Rowdy Eastman 35-a year-old male was booked on federal hold pending federal charges.

APD added that the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital for her injuries. This incident is still under investigation by patrol officers.