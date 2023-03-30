POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information about a reported burglary in northeast Amarillo on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday about a possible burglary in northeast Amarillo. Officials said the property owner was reportedly involved in an altercation with the suspect.

When deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Chapa, was “attempting to flee the area” by walking away in an open field. Chapa was then arrested by deputies for “Burglary of a Building and Criminal Mischief.”

Officials said that Chapa has been booked in the Potter County Detention Center.