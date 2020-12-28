Potter County wins certificate for excellence in financial reporting

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
Potter County Government Day _-4821371742066815871

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County has won the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

According to the press release, Potter County Auditor, Kerry Hood, and her staff have won the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The county has won this award for the 27th year in a row.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss