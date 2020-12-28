Potter County wins certificate for excellence in financial reporting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County has won the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
According to the press release, Potter County Auditor, Kerry Hood, and her staff have won the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The county has won this award for the 27th year in a row.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s $28.5-million bail bid
- House votes to override Trump’s defense bill veto
- Preparing to offer a third round of Paycheck Protection Program loans
- The United Family begins distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in its pharmacies for healthcare providers
- TORCH talks vaccine rollout and rural hospitals