Potter County voting centers delay opening due to weather

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, Potter County will open all polling locations today at 10 a.m. due to the weather.
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
