Potter County voting centers delay opening due to weather

Good Wednesday morning folks. We're not done with the wintry mix of precipitation just yet as the upper-level low is moving over us. During the day, we'll see freezing rain or sleet mainly for our eastern counties, while snow is more likely for the western parts of the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico. The roads will still be slick, especially side streets, bridges and overpasses, even with the road crews working on them, so don't get overconfident when driving. Take extra time to get to where you're going and drive to the conditions in front of you. Make sure to bundle up in extra layers and cover your extremities. Temperatures will rise to the 30s today as precipitation continues. The heaviest snow looks to fall over our western counties throughout the day and tonight where some spots could see over half a foot while less than 6 inches is more likely for the rest of the area.

Some precipitation will continue on tonight, but will be heading out Thursday morning as the wind gets strong again. We'll heat up to the 40s and 50s tomorrow afternoon, which will help melt some of the snow.

Expect more sunshine on Friday as the sky clears out quite a bit and temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s and we'll stay pretty pleasant for Halloween weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Martin