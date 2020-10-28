countdown
Potter County voting centers delay opening due to weather

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, Potter County will open all polling locations today at 10 a.m. due to the weather.

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

