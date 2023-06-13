AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As community members in Amarillo and the surrounding High Plains area grapple with weeks of sustained rainfall and destructive storms, current flooding conditions may have literally drowned out much of the attention for recovery efforts surrounding the wildfires that scorched Potter County only weeks prior.

In April, the “Bent Willow” Fire erupted near a helium plant in Potter County and burned for five days, causing the evacuation of dozens of people and animals and burning an estimated 8,118 acres of land. The week of April 4 through April 8 also saw a number of other wildfires break out in the region on a smaller scale that were reported on MyHighPlains.com and contributed to the damage, including the “Czar” Fire and “Zanzibar” Fire.

In the wake of the string of wildfires, the US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Potter County announced that it will be accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program to address damages from the fires until July 14.

With an aim to assist producers with restoring farmland to pre-disaster conditions, officials said that approved ECP applicants may receive up to 75% of the cost of approved restoration activities. Limited-resource, socially disadvantaged, and beginning farmers and ranchers could receive up to 90% cost-share.

Officials noted that approved ECP practices include restoring permanent fences and removing debris in preparation for fence restoration. Further, they said that producers with damage from qualifying disaster events will need to apply for the assistance before beginning the reconstructive work.

“Dealing with the impacts of natural disasters is never easy, especially when you have to consider the health and safety of livestock,” said FSA County Executive Director Adam Acker, “so if you have an immediate need to begin restoring fences and want to receive ECP assistance, it’s imperative that you call our office for approval before you take any action.”

After the application is submitted, officials said that the FSA county committees will evaluate them based on an on-site inspection of the damaged land, and take into consideration the type and extent of the damage. The ECP also has a payment limitation of $500,000 per natural disaster event.

More information on ECP can be found here or by calling the Potter-Armstrong County FSA office at 806-468-8600, ext. 2.