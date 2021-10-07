Potter County Sheriff’s deputies, DEA agents find pounds of drugs during narcotics search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information about a drug bust that occurred Wednesday at a residence in the 1900 block of S. Seminole.

According to a news release, officials from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s office in Amarillo, along with Potter County Sheriff’s deputies, performed a narcotics search warrant at the residence. During the search, officers found the following:

Six pounds of methamphetamine;

Two pounds of cocaine;

200 grams of Fentanyl pills;

Firearm;

U.S. currency.

The suspect, later identified as Vincent Chavez Jr., was placed under arrest and transported to the Randall County Detention Center, which serves as the federal holding facility, according to the release. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.