AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Isaac Arthur Botello, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrenders-Probation Violations-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon Prohibited Places, Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon x2, and Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm.”

The Crime Stoppers described Botello as a 21-year-old man, six feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Botello’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers noted that if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.