POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office went through specialized training Tuesday, practicing search and rescue scenarios at the Canadian River.

Lt. Dustin Langwell with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office said they brought 20 officers from three teams together for the training. That included their command trailer, drone, and river rescue teams.

“Just practicing in case somebody goes missing out here or somebody gets hurt,” said Lt. Langwell. “We’re just trying to get them out of the river safely.”

Lt. Langwell said the team wants to be ready to respond to the best of their ability.

“Once we get a big group of people out here, we like to just be present just to know that we’re here to help, to be here for the public,” he continued. “And if something bad was to occur, we can be on top of our game and get people out of here safely.”

Sgt. Wallace Jones said they get many calls to the river in the summertime.

“People get out here and they tend to go too far and their Jeep or their vehicle that they’re in is not capable of going as far as they do east or west and they get stuck,” said Sgt. Jones. “And then it’s our job to find them, make sure they’re safe.”

According to Sgt. Jones, these drills are good for honing their skills and getting used to working as a team.

“We take a drone team and look for the person and then the search or rescue team will be on either four-wheelers, Argo, or a side by side,” Sgt. Jones said. “And once the drone team finds them, then they walk the other team in to be able to get the subject, or if it’s someone that needs to be apprehended or something of that nature, we do that.”

According to Sgt. Jones, their teams will rescue people in need but will not pull their vehicles out. He said they can call a tow truck if necessary.

“If you’re going to be out here always come in twos, two vehicles minimum, so that if one gets stuck, you have somewhere to be able to get out with the other or pull the other one out,” he said. “Don’t come down here by yourself. Make sure that you’re two or three people in the vehicle as well as in groups of two vehicles to be safe.”

Lt. Langwell said when they are called out, they respond with Potter County Fire Rescue.

“Be sure to wear your helmet,” Lt. Langwell said. “Have a good cell phone that has good service just in case you do get hurt, that you can be able to call for help. And get us down here if need be.”