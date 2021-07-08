Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns of river danger after heavy rains

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After heavy rain in the last few weeks on the High Plains, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office has shared concerns with the community about the dangers of high water in the Canadian River, asking for caution before saying “Watch this!”
For the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Potter County Fire and Rescue, officials say that heavy rainfall has caused tragedy in the past after people have tried “things as a novice they should not have tried and then we are sent to find and rescue them.”
“In the past we at the Sheriff’s Office had an employee loose a loved one due to the rising, swift moving water, we have had others think they can kayak from point A to point B and then get stranded in between with no cell service and no way out. We have actually had to use the DPS helicopter fly to them to air lift them to safety.” said the Sheriff’s Office’s statement on social media, “The river can be a fun place don’t get me wrong, I just want to stress the danger there now. The water is rising and the water is moving swiftly and the under current is dangerous! We have off road vehicles but even with them we are limited on where and how we can respond. The tough thing is if you get back off the beaten path the cell service is not reliable either. Just words of caution. Thanks and be safe!”