Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns of river danger after heavy rains

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After heavy rain in the last few weeks on the High Plains, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office has shared concerns with the community about the dangers of high water in the Canadian River, asking for caution before saying “Watch this!”

For the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Potter County Fire and Rescue, officials say that heavy rainfall has caused tragedy in the past after people have tried “things as a novice they should not have tried and then we are sent to find and rescue them.”