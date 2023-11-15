AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season is here which means community members are ordering packages for Christmas, and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office warned the community about porch pirates after an influx of Facebook posts about the public not receiving their ordered packages.

“The porch pirates will be out in full force trying to take your delivered packages from your front porch,” officials warned in a release.

Officials noted that the community can send their packages (under their own name) to the PCSO address at 13103 NE 29th, Amarillo, TX, 79111, to prevent porch pirates. The delivered packages will then be stored in a locked room where recipients can come and gather their packages.

PCSO is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 806-379-2900 anytime after 4 p.m. or on the weekends to inquire about delivered packages.