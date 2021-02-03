Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns of false Grand Jury fine scam

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam warning today, stating:

“Over the last couple of days we have been getting calls from the citizens that they have received a call from a LT or Sgt at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. They have used the names of Steven White and Michael Blackmon, both of whom work for the Sheriff’s Office. The Scam is that you did not show up for Grand Jury and you now have a fine due. They have been instructed to come to the address of the Sheriffs Office.”

This is a scam, said the Sheriff’s Office, clarifying that they do not call on fines for not showing up for a Grand Jury and do not take money or cash of any kind unless you are bonding out of jail.

This morning, the Sheriff’s Office said it had a person come in and ask for the deputy personally.

“The number that they called on today was 806-370-5152 the other was our office number but they can spoof any number.” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone experiencing such issues call dispatch at 379-2900.