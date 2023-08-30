POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said it wanted to warn the community of a scam in the area.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer will call or leave a message that claims they are with a local law enforcement agency.

Officials said the scammer will call and claim that the person they are calling has a warrant and must pay it or risk arrest.

The sheriff’s office said that the only way that they contact residents is by going to their home. The PCSO also said that they do not take money or forms of payment such as gift cards or Bitcoin.

The sheriff’s office said that the community should not call the number they area given by the scammer and instead call the sheriff’s office.