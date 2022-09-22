AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the Monday night shooting at the Tri-State Fair that resulted in the injuries of four people, including the suspect and two first responders.

According to the sheriff’s office, Potter County deputies were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair at around 11 p.m. on Monday night when a man opened fire. Potter County Deputy William “Jake” Snyder, an off-duty firefighter also working at the fair, and a bystander were all shot and injured. The suspect was shot when deputies returned fire.

All four people were hospitalized in the wake of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office, with only the suspect reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officials detailed that Snyder is a six-year veteran of the department and is currently assigned to a day shift patrol as an estray officer, which focuses on protecting livestock from harm, theft, or roaming. He was shot “several times” and hospitalized in the wake of the shooting, but has been treated and released to continue recovering at home.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Brady Carroll, the Potter County Fire and Rescue Department volunteer firefighter who was injured, has remained in the hospital. The injured bystander and the suspect were also reported to still be in the hospital on Thursday morning.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office noted that it would not release the name of the bystander or the suspect, and noted that the incident is still under investigation by the Texas Rangers.