Potter County Sheriff’s Office to welcome participants in Texas Brotherhood Ride to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information about the Texas Brotherhood Ride’s stop in Amarillo Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, the participants in the ride are expected to arrive in Amarillo sometime between 3 and 5 p.m. on their journey from Houston to Colorado Springs, Colorado, riding 1,000 miles in two weeks. Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office are inviting members to the community to welcome the participants in the ride to Amarillo Saturday afternoon at the sheriff’s office, located at 13100 NE 29th Ave.

The aim of the Texas Brotherhood Ride, according to the release, is to honor First Responders “who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving their community,” the release states.

“By riding bicycles, our goal is to bring awareness to these tragedies and letting their families, friends and co-workers know that Texas never forgets,” the release states.

The participants are expected to ride from Memphis, Texas to Amarillo Saturday. According to the release, officials from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office will pick the participants up at the county line on 287 South, escorting them to the sheriff’s office. Participants will then be fed a donated meal and will be given place to sleep.

According to the release, participants will be on the road by 6 a.m. Sunday, with officials from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office escorting participants north on U.S. Highway 87 to the county line.