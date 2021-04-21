Potter County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative’ Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the 2021 Spring DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative on Saturday (April 24), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Said the Sheriff’s Office, “One of the most abused drugs is prescription and over the counter drugs. They are easy for young kids to get ahold of and try. Potter County Sheriff’s Office has taken the initiative to combat this epidemic with the DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Day.”

If you have any unused, expired, over the counter or prescription medicines that you need to get rid of, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to bring them to the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk using the main entrance on 9th this Saturday, this is a new location for convenience of our citizens.

“We ask that nothing with needles be brought in or any kind of aerosol cans or any inhalers.” Said the Sheriff’s Office.

“Come in and a deputy will be present to show you where to dump the drugs in the storage box. Clean out those cabinets and get the temptation out of your house or just make room and remove expired or unused pharmaceutical drugs.” The Sheriff’s Office continued, “Our drug box is always located at the Detention Center at 13100 NE 29th and available 24/7.”