Potter County Sheriff’s Office swears in new Chief Deputy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Scott Giles was sworn in as Chief Deputy, second in command, under Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The journey that led up to Friday for Chief Giles is a unique one. One of perseverance and hope.

At the age of 13, Giles’ father murdered his mother and on the case was a newly formed Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit with Lt. Jimmy Don Boydston at the head of that unit.

In 1984, Boydston was elected Potter County Sheriff, and later in 1989 gave Giles a job at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer. In fact, while Giles was a corrections officer, his father was being contained at that same prison.

Giles said he wants to lead with respect for those who are on the ground doing the job and to see the agency from their view point.

Additionally, Giles said it is important to do the right thing in the community, even if that comes at a cost. He added that he is very blessed for this new role.

“It’s a high honor and it’s a sense of duty. It will make you feel to your fellow officer, to the public, to the people that we serve. We need to do the right thing and do the best thing to protect people, to serve people. It’s a calling,” said Giles.

To put things in perspective, the Chief Deputy is the highest-ranking position in the sheriff’s office outside of an elected official position.

With current Chief Deputy David Johnson retiring and Giles taking that position, multiple other promotions were done Friday to fill spots.