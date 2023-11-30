AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked community members for information on 34-year-old Jonathan Adam Fuentes, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Escape while Arrested/Confined and Bond Surrender – Possession of CS PG1.”

According to the crime stoppers, Fuentes was described as a man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Fuentes’ location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or to submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. A tip that leads to Fuentes’ arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of $300.