AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for information after a man was hospitalized after an early Tuesday morning shooting in Northwest Amarillo.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a call just after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday about a black Dodge Charger with black wheels and dark tint that was allegedly trespassing at a home on the 8200 block of Cliffside Drive.

When the property owner approached the Dodge Charger to learn the license plate number, according to the sheriff’s office, the Dodge Charger drove off and went eastbound on Cliffside Drive. The property owner followed the Dodge Charger in his own car to the area of Hester Road and North Western Street, said the sheriff’s office, where a passenger in the Dodge Charger allegedly shot at the property owner.

The property owner was shot once and his car was shot five times, according to the sheriff’s office. The property owner pulled to the side of North Western Street and was contacted by deputies and first responders, while the Dodge Charger drove southbound into Amarillo.

The property owner was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said the sheriff’s office. However, officials are continuing to look for the Dodge Charger that was allegedly involved in the shooting. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident was asked to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 806-379-2900.