Potter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

According to a post from the office’s Facebook page, officials are searching for 15-year-old Jurney Cain, identified as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Cain is also described as having short blonde hair, green eyes and wearing glasses.

When Cain was last seen on Jan. 3, Cain was wearing a black Champion brand sweatsuit and was spotted getting into a 90’s model short bed single-cab Chevrolet truck in the Chaparral Hills area of Potter County. Officials said in the post that Cain’s family, and the Potter County Sheriff’s office, are concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has any information on Cain’s location, or if individuals have spotted her, they are asked to call 806-379-2900. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident.