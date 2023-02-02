AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers released information on 64-year-old Raul Gutierrez on Thursday, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, “for 2 counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.”
Gutierrez was described by officials as a man standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app, and a tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of up to $300.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
