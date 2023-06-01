AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information on 43-year-old Christopher Joseph Quintana, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Sex Offender Duty to Register and Probation Violation – Online Solicit of a Minor.”

Officials described Quintana as standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Quintana can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

Officials detailed that a tip that leads to Quintana’s arrest could earn a reward of $300.