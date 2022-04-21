AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help locating Brooklyn Nichole Hooker, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers described Hooker as a 42-year-old woman, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows Hooker’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, officials said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.