UPDATE: Lost drone found

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they assisted with an auto burglary early this morning, using a grey and black Sky Ranger R60 drone. However, the Office says that the drone flew out of sight, and is asking for information leading to its recovery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “It flew NW from the area of 7609 Hillside. It is a Grey and Black Sky Ranger R60. It has an FAA # tag as well as written numbers on the body. It is about 2 foot in diameter.”

UPDATE: The lost drone has been found.