AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wanted to warn residents of an ongoing scam where the scammer is calling residents telling them of an outstanding warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scam involves the scammer identifying themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office and telling the person they are calling that they have an outstanding warrant that can be paid by cash or gift card.

The PCSO said it would never contact anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant or ever ask a community member to meet with them to get cash from them.

The Potter County Sheriff’s said that information can be verified by calling its office at 806-379-2900 to verify any information they receive about the Sheriff’s Office.