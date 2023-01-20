POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges.

According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being sent to the detention center.” Officials said they believed the letters were being sent to Colten Pullen, an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center, from Colt Yarbrough and Cheyanne Wakefield of Randall County.

Officials said that the investigation led to law enforcement, including Randall County SWAT personnel, conducting a search warrant on a home in the 2000 block of First Street in Canyon. When officials arrived, they reported that Yarbrough “ran into the house and would not come out,” which led to a “short standoff” before both Yarbrough and Wakefield exited the home.

Deputies reported finding “methamphetamine and a firearm” in the home and said that all three people involved will face charges, including:

Colten Pullen – “Prohibited substance in Correction Facility”;

Colt Yarbrough – “Parole Warrant, Poss Controlled substance, Poss of firearm by felon”; and

Cheyanne Wakefield – “Poss Controlled substance.”

Both Yarbrough and Wakefield, according to officials, were booked into the Randall County Jail.