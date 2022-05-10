POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a pair of recent federal searches that occurred within the county that led to the seizures of various firearms and drugs.

According to a news release from the office, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office’s special response team, along with the SWAT team from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Amarillo Police Department’s narcotics unit as well as the Amarillo DEA, executed two federal search warrants of houses within the county.

As officials conducted the two searches, officials found several firearms along with 7.7 pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of cocaine. The release said that other items were also located that are “consistent with the distribution and sale of illegal narcotics.”

Officials said one person was booked on a Federal DEA hold while others have been released pending further investigation. The charges range from federal drug charges and federal gun charges. Officials said the Amarillo DEA will be in charge of the investigation.

No word was given by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on the description of the suspects, when the searches occurred or where the searches were conducted within the county.