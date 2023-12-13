AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that the Texas Department of Transportation awarded the agency the 2024 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant for Impaired Driving Mobilization.

Officials detailed that the grant will provide funds “that allow us to enforce the statewide ‘Drink, Drive, Go to Jail’ program.”

PCSO reminded the community that during the holiday season, extra patrol officers will be on the street throughout the community due to the reported high percentage of alcohol-related crashes during the season.

“We are beginning our Christmas campaign so we ask that you please, do not get behind the wheel if you have consumed alcohol,” read a press release from PCSO. “Let’s all do our part to keep our roads safe.”