AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that they will partner with Law Enforcement Partners in Bowling Green, Ky. to raise funds for the “Shop with a Sheriff” campaign in Amarillo.

The announcement detailed that coloring books, stickers, and a 2024 calendar will be made available for the community and that the funds gained from advertising and support on the calendar will provide resources for the “Shop with a Sheriff” campaign.

Law Enforcement Partners, the announcement read, will be reaching out to local businesses with the number 806-282-7070 on Friday for advertising assistance and support on the campaign.

The PCSO advised the community to be aware of uncertain calls and that payments for services should never be requested in gift card form or Bitcoin. In addition, personal information should be limited and citizens with any concerns should contact the PCSO at 806-379-2900.