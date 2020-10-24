Potter County Sheriff’s Office participates in National Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office participated in the 2020 Fall National Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative on Saturday.

On Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office took place in a prescription take-back initiative at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk.

Prescription and over the counter drugs are some of the most abused drugs, due to their ease of access that makes them easy for young kids to get ahold of and try.

Events like this make it possible for citizens to get rid of unused, expired, over the counter or prescription medicines that are no longer needed, in a safe way.

Those that may have missed the event, but still want a place to drop off their unneeded drugs can still do so by visiting the drug box that is located at the Detention Center at 13100 NE 29th and is available 24/7.

