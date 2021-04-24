Potter County Sheriff’s Office participates in medicine cabinet cleanup drive, warns of risks to young kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some of the most abused drugs are prescription drugs and over the counter drugs, according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. To help combat the problem, PCSO took part in the 2021 Spring DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative today.

Potter Sheriff Brian Thomas said one of the reasons prescription and over the counter medicines are such a problem is because “they are easy for young kids to get ahold of and try.”

The event, held at the Santa Fe building at 9th and Polk, was for anyone who wanted to get rid of unused or expired over the counter or prescription medicines, PCSO said.

If you weren’t able to make it to the Take Back drive today, Sheriff Thomas said the PCSO drug box is located at the Potter County Detention Center, 13100 NE 29th, and is available 24/7.