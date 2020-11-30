Potter County Sheriff’s Office offering safe place to ship packages in hopes to avoid porch piracy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ‘Tis the season to be shopping, and people across the country are doing just that.

Due to the pandemic, millions hit the internet to get the hottest items at a discount on Black Friday. Online shopping continues today, Cyber Monday.

While many are hunting for the latest deals, porch pirates are doing hunting of their own.

“We got people— that’s all they’re doing is they’re driving up down the streets looking for packages to steal. And it’s a lot easier to do that than it is to go out and find a job, I guess,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure a Grinch does not steal your Christmas, offering to keep your packages safe by having them packages delivered to their office.

“I saw this last year, and I don’t remember if it was a sheriff’s office or a police department, and I thought, ‘Man, that’s a cool idea,'” said Sheriff Thomas. “Then it kind of hit me over the weekend. I saw lots of porch piracy going on … and I got here this morning and I thought, ‘You know, we’re just going to offer that out here, too.”

So how does it work? It is actually pretty simple. When you place your order, replace your shipping address with the address for the sheriff’s office.

Your Name Here

13103 NE 29th Avenue

Amarillo, Texas 79111

When your package is delivered, Sheriff Thomas said you can call and make sure it is at their office, and come pick it up. All you need is your driver’s license to verify you are the recipient of the package.

“I’m not gonna cost you a dime. You know, like I said we’re just gonna have it locked up in a tight little room,” said Sheriff Thomas.

If you do choose to ship to your home, Sheriff Thomas offered up some tips to help keep porch pirates at bay.

He said to try and set a delivery time with the provider who is shipping your package. If you cannot do that, try to find a place on the porch where your package can be hidden out of sight, and note that in your delivery instructions.

If those options do not work, Sheriff Thomas said it is a good idea to know your neighbor.

“If you’ve got a neighbor that will be willing to take that package and you can sign for that and tell them when they deliver, please deliver it to the address across the street if nobody answers my door,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas said they hope by shipping your packages to their office, they will curtail porch piracy during the holidays.

“Why not take advantage of this, you know? We’ve got a big room that we can put all this in, and I got a bigger room if that when we get filled up. I have no idea how many people will take advantage of this, but, you know, we just want to make sure that we can help out and make your holidays a little brighter by not having to worry about your stuff being stolen,” said Sheriff Thomas.