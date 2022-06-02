AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said it is offering civilian active shooter training on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) will give tips on what to do in an active shooter situation in potential locations such as the workplace, shopping, or gatherings.

“I hate that we live in a world where these things occur, but this is a reality. Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants to help our citizens stay safe and have knowledge that we can share!” said the sheriff’s office in a news release.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office officials said its classroom can hold up to 100 people and will host another session if it fills its class.

The training will be held at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 13103 NE 29th Ave. on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those wanting to attend can call Seargent Mickey Blackmon at 806-379-2964.