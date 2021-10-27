Potter County Sheriff’s Office offering alternative delivery option for upcoming holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the holidays coming shortly, officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office are providing an alternate delivery option for county residents who have worries about “porch pirates” taking delivered packages from their front porch.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is offering for individuals to send their holiday packages to their address. According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, individuals should keep their name on the package, but send it to 13103 NE 29th Amarillo, TX 79111.

“We will store the packages in a locked room and you can come out here to get them,” the post reads.

Officials stated in the post that the office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If individuals come after 4 p.m., or on weekends, they are asked to call 806-379-2900 and let the dispatchers know they are here to pick up a package.

