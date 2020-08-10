Potter County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of 2 mini donkeys

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of two mini donkeys.
The mini-donkeys were picked up on the 300 block of North Grand.
You can call the Sheriff’s office to claim 379-2900.
