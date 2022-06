AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they are looking for a man last seen earlier this month.

According to a post made to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officials are asking for the public’s help in looking for Wade Pierce. Officials have identified Parks as a 28-year-old man last seen on June 3.







To contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, call 806-379-2900 or visit the sheriff’s office’s website.