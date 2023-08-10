AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help finding 43-year-old Byron Matthew Segler, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.”

The Crime Stoppers described Segler as a man, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Segler’s location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers added that if your anonymous tip leads to Segler’s arrest you could earn a reward of $300.