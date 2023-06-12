(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 12, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As local families and businesses continue to work to recover from the ongoing flood conditions that have impacted the Amarillo and High Plains areas over the past weeks, officials such as those with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office have encouraged awareness of possible scams related to flood recovery and repairs.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office advised community members to remember certain tips when hiring businesses or people for flood assistance and recovery, including:

Never make decisions under pressure;

Don’t fall for people or businesses charging too much;

Always ask for proof of liability, workers’ compensation, and licensing;

Always get everything in writing;

Never pay in full for all repairs in advance;

Research businesses instead of hiring from door-to-door sales pitches; and

Contact the Better Business Bureau to validate the business.

The City of Amarillo further advised local businesses to submit damage reports for financial losses from flooding since June 1 by contacting damages@amarillo.gov.

“We have many businesses that have not sustained physical damages from recent flooding, but many are sustaining financial damages for other related reasons, such as not being able to open,” said COA Director of Emergency Management Max Dunlap at the time of the business reporting announcement, “We are asking business owners who have financial losses due to flooding to email their daily rate of financial loss as well as contact information.”

Alongside submitting reports and claims to insurance companies, local officials also encouraged community members and businesses to report personal and commercial property damage using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) currently available online.

Community members around the Amarillo area and the High Plains also have disaster resources available through local nonprofits and other agencies offering relief and donation opportunities.