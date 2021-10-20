Potter County Sheriff’s Office joins DEA initiative to fight prescription drug abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is taking important steps to combat one of the most abused drugs, prescription and over the counter drugs, according to a release by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The office is set participate in the 2021 DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The office said that prescription drugs are easy to access by kids, and the initiative allows the public to bring in any unused, expired, over the counter or prescription medicines to the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk.

The release said that nothing with needles, any kind of aerosol, or inhalers are allowed to be brought in. A deputy will be present to show individuals the storage box to dump the drugs.

In addition, a drug box is located at the Detention Center, 13100 NE 29th.