AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a scam that is affecting the community on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office detailed that the suspects involved in the scam reportedly “called a woman claiming she had warrants related to jury duty.” The suspects, officials described, then asked the woman to send them money through Bitcoin to pay for her warrants.

The phone call sounded “authentic” as a prerecorded message claimed to be the Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

The office is asking the community to be aware of calls that pertain to warrants as officials noted that the Sheriff’s Office will never call to request payment of fees.

Call 806-379-2900 for any concerns regarding scam calls.