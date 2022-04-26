POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced it will take part in the 2022 Spring DEA National Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Santa Fe Building Lobby on 9th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said that prescription and over-the-counter drugs are some of the most often abused, and are easy for young kids to get ahold of and try. With this in mind, officials asked any community members that need to dispose of unused, expired, over-the-counter or prescription medicines to bring them to the Santa Fe Building during the event.

“Clean out those cabinets and get the temptation out of your house,” the Sheriff’s Office encouraged, “or just make room and remove expired or unused pharmaceutical drugs.”

Those who come to participate in the drug take-back will be shown where to dump the drugs by an attending deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office. However, officials asked that community members not bring anything with needles or any kind of aerosol cans or inhalers.

Aside from the take-back event, officials noted that their regular take-back box can be found at the Detention Center at 13100 NE 29th, available 24/7.