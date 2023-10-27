POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said it will join other local agencies and organizations on Saturday to participate in the fall 2023 DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative, during which area locals will be able to drop off unused or expired medication for safe disposal.

The sheriff’s office said that it will accept over-the-counter or prescription medications for drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and South Polk Street.

Those wishing to drop off medication, said officials, will be able to come into the building and be shown where to deposit the medication by a deputy. However, officials asked that participants not bring any needles, aerosol cans, or inhalers.

Otherwise, officials noted that area locals can always find another medication disposal box at the Potter County Detention Center, located at 13100 NE 29th, which is available 24/7.

The initiative comes, said officials, because unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications are some of the most abused, and “are easy for young kids to get ahold of and try.”

Alongside the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, other agencies including the Texas Panhandle Poison Center will also host Fall Medication Cleanout events on Saturday at other locations around the community.