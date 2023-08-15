AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Foodies and thrill-seekers are invited to the Starlight Ranch on Saturday for a unique culinary experience.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Fire Dept. will be hosting their Calf Fry Festival fundraiser for the first time on Saturday. PCSO’s Sgt. Jimmy Henson said the festival will begin at 5 p.m. and tickets will cost $35.

Sgt. Henson said there will also be live music at the festival. Bomb City Groove will also be playing from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Velvet Funk will be playing from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Henson added that if calf fries aren’t your style, they will offer an alternative food option as well.

“The food is from five until seven. We’ll be serving a large platter of calf fries. If calf fries are a little too wild for you, we do have chicken strips as well,” he said.

Sgt. Henson said tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

“The tickets are going to cover your plate. I believe they are going to have toast, french fries, calf fries, or chicken strips, and then you also have a choice of water or tea. There will be an open bar at the concert,” he said.

According to Sgt. Henson, the proceeds from the festival will benefit PCSO’s and Fire Dept.’s employee benefit board.

“Some of the things that the employee benefits board does is provide love offerings in both the fire department and the Sheriff’s office,” said Henson. “And we also provide them with a summer bash and at Christmas we buy them gifts as well.”.

Sgt. Henson said the board also contributes some money to their wellness board.

“The more money that we can get, the more of our employees we can benefit and the more we can help out. That’s our goal and our purpose with the board,” he said.

According to Sgt. Henson, PCSO will also have another fundraiser in addition to the Calf Fry Festival. He said during the 31 Gun Raffle, they will be raffling off 31 guns in 30 days. Sgt. Henson said raffle tickets are $30.