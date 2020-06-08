Potter County Sheriff’s Office finds counterfeit bills during search warrant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff’s Deputies found counterfeit US bills, a firearm, and a stolen ATV while executing a search warrant today in Amarillo.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, May 8, while executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Ramada Trail, they found printers which they believed were being used for criminal activity.

The Sheriff’s office also said they found a firearm and counterfeit US bills in groups of 100’s, 20’s, 10’s, and 1’s. They said there was also Ink cartridges, and pages of bills that had not been trimmed to the correct size found near the printers.

A camp trailer and ATV that are believed to be stolen were recovered during the search warrant as well, however, the Sheriff’s office said the suspect was not present at the time of the search warrant.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Secret Service was contacted for assistance and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

