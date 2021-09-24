Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office find 17 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop, one person arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after deputies found 17 pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a vehicle on East I-40 and, during the stop, deputies said they smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, and found fentanyl pills.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for possession with intent to distribute and the sheriff’s office said the case will be filed federally.