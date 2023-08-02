AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released details on its 15th Annual Citizens Academy, set to begin on Sept. 5 and run until Nov. 21.

The office detailed that the first week will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 5 at PCSO, located at 13103 NE 29th in the Law Enforcement Center. Deputies from each division will detail their duties to participants and, on one evening, attendees will get the chance to tour the jail.

The last day of the academy will take place on Nov. 14 while the graduation and banquet will happen at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, the office noted.

For more information or to sign up for the academy call Sgt. Krishauna McKinney at 806-379-2964.